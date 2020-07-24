General News

Akufo-Addo goes mute as calls for Hawa Koomson’s sacking heightens?

Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson

It has been some four days since Mavis Hawa Koomson, a Minister and Member of Parliament confessed to not just brandishing weapon but also endangering lives by firing shots in public.

At a registration centre in Kasoa, some Ghanaians sustained injuries while others had to seek cover after Hawa Koomson who is the member of parliament for the area took matters into her own hands by firing shots which she claims were to ward off irate NDC supporters who were charging towards her.



Eyewitness accounts by some persons and institutions including the NDC and Electoral Commission sharply contradicts that of Hawa Koomson.



In the aftermath of her confessions, various persons and institutions have come out to condemn her and called for her prosecution.



A number of Civil Society Organizations including OccupyGhana and IMANI Africa have called for her dismissal.



In a statement OccupyGhana said “We condemn the inexplicable circumstances under which the Minister took a loaded weapon to the registration centre in the first place, when the Minister has police guard, paid for by the state and whose job is to protect her'.'

Security experts Professor Kwesi Aning, Adam Bonaa and Adib Saani have also been forthright with their condemnations of the Minister’s actions.



Kwesi Aning says Hawa Koomson’s behavior has brought shame to the country and therefore is unfit to hold public office.



“This woman is a disgrace to her party, to the President, and to the republic. If we don’t sack this woman, the police will never be able to deal with anyone on vigilantism. She has undermined everything the President has done with vigilantism. Hawa’s behaviour is a disservice to the NPP, the President and everyone. She is a disgrace to the Republic of Ghana.”



MPs from both sides have criticized her for her failure to exercise discretion.



Matthew Nyindam of the NPP said “I think I disagree with Ras Mubarak because the fact that she’s a member of parliament’s doesn’t mean that any action that one takes must necessarily the necessary the person must be called to the privileges committee.

“Yes, it has to do with her, and she has admitted to that but I think it also has to deal with the police and the police must do their own investigation and get to the buttom of this. But for somebody to say she should be called to the privileges committee; I think I disagree with the person.”



Muntaka Mubarak who is part of the minority said, “When I heard her herself, I was shocked. My worry is that what level of provocation will get a member of Parliament to fire a warning shot at a registration centre where there are police officers which I believe are there to ensure law and order and when it becomes necessary, they may even call for reinforcement. So, what really happened that really called for that.”



Maintaining a deafening silence on the matter is the government which has come under pressure to fire her.



Neither Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah or the presidency has uttered a word on the matter amid growing concerns that the President who assented the vigilante bill and declared zero tolerance for election related violence is trying to shield his own.

