Akufo-Addo has better packages for Zongos – Bodinga

Alhaji Umar Bodinga, NPP first vice chairman in the Eastern Region

The first vice chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region, Alhaji Umar Bodinga, has said President Akufo-Addo has better packages in store for the Zongo communities.

Speaking to CTV's Kamal Ahmed, he indicated that Arabic teachers (Makaranta) did not benefit from the erstwhile Mahama administration.



However, under President Akufo-Addo, the teachers are benefitting from allowance packages.



He also said that 40 female science students have, so far, benefited from scholarships and are being trained as medical professionals in Cuba.

Mr Bodinga said the next Akufo-Addo government will introduce Arabic education in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), adding that all the 16 regions across the country will get ultramodern Senior High Schools (SHS).



Alhaji Bodinga said President Akufo-Addo is building a better “legacy” for the Zongo communities.