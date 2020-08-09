Politics

Akufo-Addo has failed but Mahama can’t be the alternative – Manteaw

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with John Dramani Mahama

A former Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Dr Steve Manteaw, has said the current government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians in many ways.

Dr Mantew, who is also the Campaigns Coordinator at the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), said in the area of corruption, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disappointed Ghanaians although the government attempted to deal with graft.



However, he said, the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, cannot be an alternative in this year’s presidential elections.



In a Facebook post, Dr Manteaw said: “My greatest disappointment with the current government is its presence at fighting corruption. The resolve is simply absent.

He added: “Akufo Addo has failed in many respects but Mahama can’t be the alternative. This is the dilemma of the swing voter.”



Ghanains go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and members of parliament.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.