Akufo-Addo has failed us, I won't be surprised if he loses in my area - Chief laments

Gyaasehen of Assin Wurakese, Nana Okubra Ampomah

The Gyaasehen of Assin Wurakese in the Assin Central Constituency of the Central Region Nana Okubra Ampomah holds the view that whatever President Akufo-Addo has to offer Ghanaians has been done in his four years in office.

He believes Ghana needs a change of government to advance the national development agenda.



“I won’t be surprised if Nana Akufo-Addo loses in my area because he has totally failed us in terms of development. Most of the projects started by the previous government have been abandoned such as the Mahama Day Senior High School. The clinic in my community should be upgraded to a policlinic; our roads are also bad. We have embarked on many demonstrations over that road but yielded no results. However, know the NDC will construct it for us if we vote them into power,” Nana Okubra Ampomah stated when the NDC Running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visited the area.



He noted that all the projects in his area were done by the John Dramani Mahama led NDC government such as durbar grounds, pipe-borne water, toilet facility, adding that he and his people will work hard to ensure the NDC’s victory come elections.

The NDC running mate on her part promised that the NDC government will complete all their abandoned projects when it assumes power.



She slammed the New Patriotic Party government for doing nothing to improve the living condition of the people.



“We will invest more in agriculture, we will supply enough fertilizer, seedlings, farm input and many to Farmers to enable them do their farming without any hindrances. The NPP government has demonstrated that it can’t perform. So I recommend the John Dramani Mahama led NDC to all Ghanaians. Vote us into power to continue with the good work we left off in 2016.”