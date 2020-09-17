Politics

Akufo-Addo has halted all my good projects – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has accused the President, Nana Akufo-Addo of halting all ‘good’ projects which he commenced while in office.

Speaking to party faithful at Kajeji in Sene East Constituency, the former President said the country would have made lots of gains in terms of development if the sitting President had not stopped work on most projects that commenced under his watch.



These projects, he said include many road projects which were halted by the government upon assumption of power in 2017.

The NPP government stopped the construction of major several road projects to allow for auditing.



“But when I assume office, all the projects will commence again…we will construct roads, schools, market complexes and other this things to develop Ghana…,” he pledged.

