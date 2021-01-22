'Akufo-Addo has kept his word'- Koku Anyidoho reacts to ministerial nominations

Founder and CEO of Attah Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Attah Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has welcomed President Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominations.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominations were confirmed by Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Acting Communications Director at the Presidency in a release on Thursday, January 20, 2021.



The nominations are subject to the approval of the 8th Parliament headed by Speaker Alban Bagbin.



The release of Akufo-Addo's appointments has been met with different reactions on social media but the former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress believes that the President has kept his word that he will reduce the size of his government in his second time.



He made this statement in a tweet that was sighted by GhanaWeb.

"President Akufo-Addo has kept his word - thinned his govt & shall have no Deputy Regional Ministers: Let's pray this early positive move filters through the whole of his 2nd term so he can leave some solid legacies as we all strive to build the Better Ghana that we so deserve."



See his post on Twitter below:



