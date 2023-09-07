Akufo-Addo has left Ghanaians burdened with incompetence - Mahama

Former President and NDC Flagbearer for the 2024 election, John Mahama has said the Akufo-Addo led government has left Ghanaians burdened with the consequences of their incompetence, cluelessness and shameless arrogance.

"Their promises during their campaigns have not been fulfilled leaving the ordinary Ghanaian burdened with the consequences of their incompetence, cluelessness and shameless arrogance. Today some Ghanaians glorify and make excuses for corruption because the NPP has allowed it to permeat every faceat of out society," he said.



"More than ever before the lives of our people today are defined by daily struggle to eke out a living. We are seeing our daily cost of living skyrocketing and job opportunities are becoming more difficult by the day," he added.



Speaking during a facebook live session on Wednesday morning, the former President reiterated the need for Ghanaians to make it a point to participate in the upcoming Limited Voters' Registration Exercise by the Electoral Commission from September 12, 2023.

"Registering and acquiring a Voter ID card is not just a basic civic duty. It is an obligation . . . You and I have a collective responsibility to use our vote wisely to hold our leaders accountable and demand the change we desperately need . . . the upcoming Limited Voter Registration by the Electoral Commission is therefore an opportunity to start the process towards making your voices heard and shaping the future of our dear country, Ghana," he said.



Watch full session below:



