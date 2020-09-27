Akufo-Addo has lost focus - Kwaku Boahen

Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen

Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has disclosed that the President Akufo-Addo has lost focus ahead of 2020 elections.

According to to him, regardless of the agenda to taint Mahama’s brand, the NPP’s agenda is failing.



“It is now obvious that President Akufo-Addo and the NPP’s obsession with the name “Mahama” can no longer be discounted.



This, he said, would enable the NDC to continue with its pro-poor and social intervention programmes to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians, describing the current socioeconomic situation in the country as “not encouraging,” Kwaku Boahen told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Pae Mu Ka on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Kwaku Boahen accused the Akufo-Addo led administration of failing to address the needs of the masses.



He said it had failed to deliver on its campaign promises to make life worth living for the people.



“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) had shown in its almost four-year rule that it had nothing good to offer the citizenry and has lost focus as most of its policies and programmes had aggravated the hardships confronting the people,” he said.