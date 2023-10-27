Akufo-Addo highlights reasons behind choosing Dr. Bawumia as running mate

President Akufo-Addo , Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently shed light on the factors that influenced his selection of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate, a decision that has played a significant role in the nation's political landscape.

In an explanation of his choice, President Akufo-Addo cited Dr. Bawumia's exceptional qualities of truthfulness, goal-oriented mindset, and unwavering commitment to achieving collective objectives.



The President also stressed the importance of regional balance and unity in Ghana's leadership, emphasizing the value of leadership where individuals from both the northern and southern regions work together for the unity of the country.



During a recent visit by pupils and teachers of the Association International School to the Jubilee House, Ghana's presidential seat, President Akufo-Addo commended Dr. Bawumia for his honesty and direct communication style, expressing his preference for individuals who speak candidly.



He stated, "He [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] is an honest person. He speaks honestly to you. He is not one of those people who you have to guess what they are trying to say; he says what he has to say directly."



President Akufo-Addo's choice of Dr. Bawumia as his running mate initially raised questions and concerns within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and among political observers, as Dr. Bawumia was not widely known in Ghanaian politics at the time.

However, Akufo-Addo remained steadfast in his decision, and they contested together in the 2008 and 2012 elections, narrowly missing victory on both occasions to the NDC led by John Evans Atta Mills and John Mahama, respectively.



In 2016 and 2020, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia ticket secured victory, and they have since served as President and Vice President, respectively, for a combined period of six years and ten months.



