Akufo-Addo holds bilateral discussions with French counterpart Macron

Nana Akufo-Addo and Emmanuel Macron

Source: GNA

On Thursday, 13th October 2022, President Akufo-Addo held bilateral discussions with the President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, which were centered on strengthening the ties of cooperation between the two nations.

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo was elected Chairperson of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, an organisation established to defend the common interests of Member States, and promote peace and socio-economic development based on the basis of dialogue, consensus, ties of friendship, solidarity, and fraternity.

President Akufo-Addo also addressed a Session of Asia Society France; and held a meeting with Catherine Colonna, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.