Akufo-Addo infiltrated police service with thugs, hoodlums – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has killed the morale of police officers in Ghana, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said.

According to him, the president has infiltrated the police service with thugs and hoodlums who have no sense of discipline.



Speaking in the Tamale North constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Northern region ahead of the elections on December 7, the former president said “I just learnt from a group of police officers that they have paid moneys into their accounts because they know that they have destroyed the morale of the Police service.

“Today the Ghana Police service do not have the confidence and the courage that they used to have because he has infiltrated the police service with all kinds of thugs and hoodlums, invisible forces, delta forces who have no sense of discipline.



“Promotion in the service is based on your political colour instead of your merit and he thinks that he can buy our police officers with Thousand or two thousands cedis just because an election is coming. They will take that money and they will vote against you.”