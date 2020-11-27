Akufo-Addo is Ghana’s safest pair of hands - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is Ghana’s safest pair of hands to manage the affairs of the economy.

According to him, the NPP government, since coming to power in 2017, has introduced programmes and policies that have impacted lives and has built the economy destroyed by John Dramani Mahama.



To him, these are the more reasons why the Akufo-Addo administration should be given another mandate to manage the affairs of the country.



“I am here to paint to you a broad picture of what we have done over the last four years and how each of them connects to a central theme. Everything we have successfully done over the last four years has been designed to make an impact on real people, on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians from all walks of life,” he said while delivering an address during the government-sponsored 'Nation Building Updates' on Thursday, November 30.

“Our stewardship over the last four years would mean nothing if we have not impacted on the lives and livelihoods of the broad mass of Ghanaians,



“As we review how far we have come and the progress we have made with the mandate you gave his excellency the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government over the last years, I am confident that you will come to one conclusion if you have not done so yet, that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the safest pair of hands into which we can entrust our mandate.”