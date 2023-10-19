Akufo-Addo is a political liability for communication – Political analyst

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Political analyst, Dr. Jonathan Otchere-Asante has raised concern over the perceived transformation of former President Nana Akufo-Addo into a political liability within the communication landscape, as his recent actions and statements draw criticism and public scrutiny.

Dr. Jonathan Otchere-Asante in an interview on Happy98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ socio-political talk show stated, “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become a political liability for the New Patriotic Party”.



“As a leader to speak about votes during a devastating time like this means that you have lost the point. When speeches and utterances from the leader of a country are deemed controversial and unnecessary it becomes worrisome for the members of the party, because they need to defend him at every level,” he added.



He further lamented President Akufo’s public comments being touted as tribalist with little or no sympathy for the people affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Hydro Dams spillage.

“I have heard people say that is the president a tribal bigot. I don’t know if it was a written speech but it should be condemned and the President owes the people of Volta region, Bono East, and some part of Eastern Region an apology,” he said.



Otchere-Asante’s comments come at the back of President Akufo-Addo’s recent visit to the Volta Region after the Akosombo Dam spillage reportedly displaced over 26,000 people and destroyed property.



Addressing the affected group on Monday, October 16, President Nana Akufo-Addo stirred controversy when he subtly reminded some victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage at Mepe in the Volta Region about the fact that he had visited to sympathise with them regardless of the fact that the residents there do not vote for his party.