Akufo-Addo is already doing what Mahama is promising to do in the education sector - Dr. Adutwum

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bosomtwe Constituency, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has insisted that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is already doing what John Dramani Mahama is promising to do in the education sector.

“What are they going to do for the private SHS to perform like those in the government schools? I think Mahama needed some briefing because what he’s promising is already being done by Nana Akufo-Addo. If that’s why they are asking us to vote for the NDC then they should stop because what they are saying is already being done by Nana Akufo-Addo," he said.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who is the Deputy Education Minister said the government is rather focused on expanding infrastructure at the government schools because most of the students at the private SHS don’t perform in their final exams.



He remarked “Most of these private SHS get students who couldn’t get access to the government SHS because they didn’t do well in the BECE. So at the end it is the poor people who enroll their wards in the private SHS to pay huge sums but these schools are not helping the students to perform well in the WASSCE."

“If these kids were enrolled in the government schools they will get access to the needed resources and quality tuition to be able to perform well in the exams. So if this is the case then whose child should go to the private schools and who should be taken to the government schools,” he told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Kingdom FM.



He concluded: “That’s why Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to expand the likes of Prempeh, Adisadel, Mfantsipim, Wesley Girls so that many students can get access to such schools. Not long ago, a student who comes from Chiraa in the Bono region was admitted at Achimota School and the whole town was in a jubilation mood and that’s what Nana Akufo-Addo wants for our students to achieve.”

