Akufo-Addo is an excellent diplomat of global repute, vote for him – Attafuah-Danso

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso, Chairman, International Affairs Directorate Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is an excellent diplomat of global repute.

Therefore, he said, he should be voted for in the upcoming December elections.



GHANA’S PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO, A FOREMOST DIPLOMAT



Ghana’s President H. E. Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, has a sterling achievement as a top-notch diplomat in Africa and on the global stage. The President is adept in tactful diplomacy and international relations which are vital leadership qualities in today’s globalized world. Having practiced as an international legal luminary, a Member of Parliament and a Minister of Foreign Affairs, and currently, the President of the Republic of Ghana, his fluency in the English and French languages make him a versatile person who bridges barriers and canvass consensus with people of diverse backgrounds and opinions.



Prior to becoming the flagbearer of the New Patriotic party in 2007, the president was the foreign minister during the administration of H. E. former President J.A Kufour. At the time, he chaired a high-level United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting in August 2006 that took the decision to halt Israel’s incursions into Lebanon. The UN Security Council is one of the highest organs of the UN and the election of H.E Nana Akufo-Addo at the time to chair its session without opposition from any permanent member on the Council is one of the great achievement in the political life of the President on the international community. This is an assignment he performed with distinction to the admiration of the leaders of the world at the time. The decision brought political stability between Israel and Lebanon.



The President, has also been reappointed by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres as co-chair for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocates. He shares the eminent position with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway. The Advocates represent the universal character of the SDGs, hailing from Governments, entertainment, academia, sport, business and activist organizations around the world.

As co-chair, President Akufo-Addo is expected to deploy tools to answer the questions posed by climate change, environmental pressure, poverty and inequality. The Secretary-General’s SDG advocates are expected to use their unique platforms and leadership to inspire cross-cutting mobilization of the global community to build the momentum for transformative, inclusive development by 2030.



Further, president Akufo-Addo has been elected as Chairman OF the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The sub-regional body is mandated to spear economic and political co-operation of its members among others. The election of the President comes at a time the whole world is battling with the devastating COVID-19 pandemic which not spared the member countries of ECOWAS. The President is expected to bring his rich diplomatic experience to bear in dealing with political instability in Mali, as well as tackling terrorism which is taking root in some countries in the sub-region. So far, as Chairman of ECOWAS, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been able with the support of member countries, brought the factions to agree on a road map to return Mali to normalcy.



For his exceptional democratic credentials, the Democrat Union of Africa conferred the title of honorary Patron of the union on President Akufo-Addo. The Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) is a union of centre-right political parties in Africa which seeks to provide a common platform to chart Africa’s implementation of centre-right ideologies. The honour in recognition of his role in championing democratic governance in Africa and beyond. President Akufo-Addo has endeared himself to the ideals of the union which he believes provides a forum for redefining democratic leadership so needed in Africa. The members and partners hail the President for the inspiration and support to the union.



Clearly, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is an excellent diplomat of global repute. His career has predominantly been in state, institutional and human development. He presence and role in global affairs is stems out of rich experiences nurtured from years of engagement and frontline action as an international statesman. He makes Africa and Ghana in particular proud with his exploits. The recognition accorded him by local and international bodies inspires hope not only for Ghana but Africa and the rest of the world.



Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso

Chairman, International Affairs Directorate Committee



New Patriotic Party



Asylum Down, Accra