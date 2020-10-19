Akufo-Addo is now the sod-cutting general – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo describing him as Ghana’s sod-cutting general.

The NDC flagbearer stated that all president Akufo-Addo does recently is to just travel to cut a so.



“All you need to do is to ask Akufo-Addo for a project and he will be there to cut sod when he knows he has no money. When I was President in 2016, my opponents (NPP) were calling me Commissioner-General because I was commissioning magnificent and important projects. Today what do we see, sod cutting upon sod-cutting,” the NDC flagbearer addressed farmers during his five-day campaign tour to the Central region.



Odikro of the town Nana Kweku Gyening after declaring his support for the NDC appealed to Mr Mahama to establish a Technical Secondary School in the area in his next government.



Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has urged small scale miners in the country to vote against President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming elections.

According to him, the President launched an attack on the operations of small scale miners through the fight against illegal mining only for his ‘people to takeover’.



“President Akufo-Addo promised not to collapse galamsey but what has he done? He has stopped your work. What is more painful is that he has allowed his people to engage in the practice to get money whereas he has barred his opponents form doing same. His people are still doing galamsey,” the former President told a gathering at Agona Amenfi in the Western region on Monday.



He added: “President Akufo-Addo seizes excavators belonging to his opponents and gives them to his party people to engage in the trade.When we come to power we will retrieve all the missing excavators and give them back to their rightful owners.”