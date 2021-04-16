Akufo-Addo is the final appointing authority - Aliu Mahama to protesting supporters

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has called for calm in his constituency after some protesters hit the streets to register their displeasure over claims that the President has neglected the lawmaker in the list of his deputy ministerial nominees.

In a brief statement on Thursday April 15, the son of former Vice President Aliu Mahama said the “the president is the ultimate appointing authority” and further called on the people to respect that.



The protesters on Thursday blocked streets in Yendi and burnt lorry tyres to press home their demands.

Some of them accused president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of sidelining the MP.



In their view, Farouk attracted a good number of votes to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year’s elections for which he should not be sidelined in the appointment.