Akufo-Addo merits four more years to do more – DCE of Lambussie

DCE of Lambussie, Braimah Wikana

The District Chief Executive of Lambussie, Braimah Wikana has applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his enormous achievements just within three and half years in office.

According to the DCE it is only under the able leadership of President Akufo Addo that, Ghanaians have enjoyed free electricity and free water in the political history of Ghana.



He has, therefore, asked Ghanaians to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections to enable him to carry out his full vision for the country and strengthen the remarkable economic gains made under his Presidency.



Mr Braimah said, “It is crystal clear that this incumbent government has done greatly well in ameliorating the suffering of Ghanaians in this difficult time."



“So extraordinary that he can go down like care about his people, thinking about giving them everything free. He came with this free education thing and most people never believe that it will work, but undeniably, it is working”.

According to the DCE, a lot of social interventions had been introduced, including the famous free Senior High School policy to ameliorate the sufferings of Ghanaians, while many Ghanaians had been employed in the public sector adding that President Akufo-Addo Deserves to be more than one term President.



“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has worked arduously over the last three and a half years to deliver a considerable number of remarkable achievements which we are going to strengthen going forward,”



He disclosed that Ghanaians will be permanently grateful to the Negus Nagast government for its social interventions such as the One District, One Factory, NABCO, Planting for Food and Jobs, Scholarships for needy but brilliant students, and the almighty free education.

Source: Abdul Rashid, Contributor

