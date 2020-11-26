Akufo-Addo mocks Mahama's desire to return to Presidency

File photo of Akufo-Addo at a rally

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken yet another jab at the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, noting that the Presidency of Ghana is not a correctional facility where people entrusted with the executive authority of the Nation go to correct the mistakes they made while they were in office.

Former President Mahama who served as Vice President under the late former President of the Republic, John Evans Atta-Mills, from January 7th 2009 till July 2012 and subsequently as President from July 2012 to January 7th 2013 and from January 7th 2013 to January 7th 2017, is on record to have asked the Ghanaian electorate who voted him out of office in the 2016 general elections, to give him another opportunity in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, as he promises to correct all his previous mistakes that resulted in his emphatic rejection in 2016.



Mahama’s unthinkable request



However, President Akufo-Addo in his brief remarks to the Chiefs, identifiable groups and residents of Oduman, in the Amasaman Constituency, in the Greater Accra Region as part of his two-day campaign tour, observed that the request of the NDC Presidential candidate amounts to taking the country’s presidency for granted and a sign of someone who does not attach to the Presidency of Ghana, the level of importance that ought to be associated with the highest office of the land.



“I have heard my main opponent in the December 2020 Presidential race going round and making wild promises to his audience. However, he has refused to talk about the fact that he is not new to the office of the President because he has occupied the office before but he failed Ghanaians and he was booted out,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“I have heard him say he made mistakes while he was in office so he want a a new opportunity to correct his mistakes. Can the seat of the Presidency of Ghana be used for trial and error? The Presidency of Ghana is not for trial and error. It is not a place for correcting mistakes. It is a place for working, positive work and positive contribution to the development of our country,” President Akufo-Addo added.



Itinerary of President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo as part of his two-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region from today, Tuesday, the 24th to Wednesday the 25th of November 2020 first commissioned the first phase of the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange in the Okaikwei Central Constituency.



In the Trobu Constituency which was the next stop of the President, he interacted with Chiefs, identifiable groups and residents of the area.



The last part of the President’s campaign tour for the day in the Greater Accra Region took him to the Amasaman Constituency. At Amasaman, the President interacted with identifiable groups and the residents of the area. At Kotoku, the President also addressed the Chiefs, identifiable groups and residents of the area.



Day two engagements



Day two and final day of the President’s campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, the 25th of November 2020, will see the President visit Dansoman Roundabout in the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mallam Market, Sakaman in the Ablekuma North Constituency, Agbogbloshie market in the Ablekuma Central and Odododiodio Constituencies, Dome Market in the Dome/Kwabena Constituency and attend two separate durbars at Ashongman and Atomic Park both in the Dome/Kwabena Constituency and end with a whistle-stop at American House in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.