Akufo-Addo must apologize to Mahama – Sorogho

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo [R] and Ex-President John Dramani Mahama

Source: Kasapa fm

Former Member of Parliament for the Abokobi-Madina constituency, Amadu Sorogho wants President Akufo-Addo and his Roads and Highways minister to apologize to former President Mahama for their unsavoury comments made against him on road projects while in opposition.

Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM, Amadu Sorogho reminded Ghanaians that President Akufo-Addo had in the run-up to the 2016 general elections said putting food on the table is an immediate Ghanaian need and not road construction.



The minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has disclosed that 6,000 kilometers out of 11,000 kilometers of roads are to be completed under government’s second year of roads programme.



His update follows the 4,000 kilometers of roads constructed in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, May 23, 2021, Mr. Amoako-Atta established that the 6,000 kilometers of roads to be completed falls under critical, cocoa, town roads and asphalt overlays and the Sinohydro Master Project Support Facility.



However, the former NDC lawmaker in interaction with host Bobohene Balfour Awuah on Kasapa 102.5FM said he’s puzzled that the President has made roads a priority in his administration.

“What President Akufo-Addo and the Road Minister Amoako-Attah should do is beg former President John Mahama for all what they have done to him, so he can forgive them. You’ll recall that when the NDC government was constructing roads in this country what the then NPP in opposition said was, do we eat roads? we want money in our pockets, and you are here talking about roads,” Sorogho contended.



He said he is happy President Akufo-Addo now appreciates the need for road construction and its economic benefits.



“There wouldn’t be any government who will come and line up Ghanaians and start sharing money. Even if any government would do that, the beneficiaries will finish it the next day.”



“The NDC decided to embark on numerous road construction in order to ease the burden of transportation and enable Ghanaians to move freely without stress. But the NPP then underestimated the economic benefits of Mahama’s road projects.”