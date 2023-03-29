Akufo-Addo must get proper briefing on LGBTQ from AG – Sam George

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Leading sponsor of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, Sam George is accusing the US government of being hypocritical following comments by US Vice President Kamala Harris maintaining that the LGBTQ+ debate is a human rights matter.

The US Vice President who is in Ghana at a press engagement described gay rights as human rights which are non-negotiable.



In an interview with Starr News Ningo-Prampram MP and sponsor of the anti-gay bill called the bluff of the US government for what he terms an attempt to impose gay rights on Ghana.



According to the MP, the economic crisis the Nana Addo administration has plunged the country into has given the Americans the motivation to pressure the government into submission.



Sam George warned that any attempt to delay the passage of the bill will be roundly resisted.

“President Mahama has made it clear that if they want it they should go to the UN General Assembly and get it passed and not under his watch here in Ghana. So to have the President literally beat around the bush and try to distance himself and say it’s not my bill it’s the Members of Parliament who have taken a private Members bill.



“It appears like the school boy who has been caught by a head teacher with his friends who have gone to play football and say oh it wasn’t my football. I just followed them and I was the goalkeeper. The President should have been clear and firm. The National House of Chiefs have spoken, the Christian community has spoken, the Muslim community have spoken and our traditional authorities have spoken this is not acceptable in Ghana say it simple,” Mr. Sam George indicated.



The Ningo-Prampram MP further stated that the President got it wrong when he said the bill has not substantially changed.



“The President should get a proper briefing from his Attorney General before speaking on such issues. The Attorney General has met us in Committee and brought his Memo and almost everything has been dealt with completely with the committee,” he added.