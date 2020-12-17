‘Akufo-Addo must meet with Mahama over post-election brouhaha’ - Amoako Tuffour

President Akufo-Addo and John Mahama

Dr. Amoako Tuffour, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has agreed that a meeting between President Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama should happen.

He is however suggesting an approach where we will have eminent persons from the clergy and other relevant bodies to preside over the meeting.



The meeting he noted must happen for the two leaders to dialogue and address their concerns over the disputed 2020 elections.



He said the former president has raised genuine concerns and he must be heard.



He was asked if he supports the idea of the two leaders meeting behind closed doors to talk.



He agreed to such a meeting but the approach he noted must involve eminent persons including judges and professionals.

He said this has happened before and for it to happen again is not a problem.



Using the USA as an example, he said even Donald Trump had people who spoke to him behind the scenes to accept defeat.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he will accept the results of the recent elections only after an independent forensic audit has been conducted.



Mr. Mahama maintained the polls was rigged.





“Everything about this election does not reach the standard that Ghana’s Electoral Commission has attained for itself. Ghana’s Electoral Commission is held in high esteem as one of the best Electoral Commissions.



“Unfortunately, in this election, she (Jean Mensa) can’t even get the results right; the declaration is all over the place,” he bemoaned.



Mr. Mahama rejected the results after declaration saying it was flawed and fictitious.



He said the EC worked with the NPP to rig the polls.



“I think that [with] the incompetence the EC has shown, it will be useful for us to do a forensic audit of the EC’s own systems and the numbers to come to what the final number for the EC is, because as at now I don’t know what number they are going to gazette”.

“The way they’ve conducted this election is a dent to our democratic credentials as a government. And so in my principles as a democrat, I cannot be seen sweeping it under the carpet and letting it go. I think that we must bring closure to this by seeing exactly where the issues are.



“If an independent audit is done by the EC which shows I’ve lost, I’d be the first to concede and walk away. But as long as that is not done, and I know that there was a deliberate attempt to subvert the will of the people in favour of the incumbent, it will be wrong for me, in terms of our democratic principles, to just leave it,” he emphasised.



