Akufo-Addo must resign after admitting that he has failed – Political activist

President Akufo-Addo

Nana Ntow Amirekyi, a political activist, says President Akufo-Addo must honourably resign from office after publicly admitting that he will not be able to give Ghanaians the economic transformation they are seeking.

President Akufo-Addo admitted in August this year that things are difficult, but the party will elect a new leader to get us out.



Addressing the media after casting his vote at the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26, President Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence in the Ghanaian people’s ability to choose a leader who can navigate the country through these difficult times.



“It’s difficult; I’m the first to admit it. I have said it several times, but at the end of the day, I believe when the moment comes, Ghanaians will reflect on who is best to get us out of this difficulty and take us to the next stage,” he said.



In response, he stated that President Akufo-Addo had failed Ghanaians, particularly those who believed he was a competent leader who would have performed better.

He explained that the man had been a huge failure and that the best approach for him would have been for him to resign and allow his vice president, Bawumia, to take over.



”President Akufo-Addo has let some of us down. He has been a colossal failure. He should have called the Vice President when he realised he had failed and asked him to continue so we could see what you could do.



Bawumia is also telling people that he wants to be president. He claims to have a vision for Ghanaians, but his campaign does not reflect this.



The only thing he is saying is that it is possible. What is possible? Is it possible we will pay $2 million for a proposed SkyTain project that did not materialize? It is possible that Ghanaians are facing serious economic crises. It is possible that we will invest in drones, but we do not see how they are working.”