Akufo-Addo 'mute' on Volta floods but quick to condole with foreigners - NDC MP

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP for Ketu North

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region, has voiced her frustration with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's failure to respond to the flooding of several communities in the region.

Numerous areas in the Central Tongu, North Tongu, South Tongu, Keta, and Ketu North constituencies experienced severe flooding when the Volta River Authority (VRA) released excess water from the Akosombo Dam in the Eastern Region.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP has expressed her disappointment over the president's apparent lack of empathy towards the affected communities.



She alleged that the government is treating the people of the region as if they were not Ghanaian citizens.



Furthermore, she said despite the floods and the outbreak of tidal waves in the region, Vice President Bawumia was in Keta campaigning for votes to secure the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidacy for the 2024 general elections.



She pointed out that while the president and his government have seemingly disregarded the plight of the affected people, he was quick to tweet his condolences to the King of Morocco regarding an earthquake in that country.

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie found this to be a painful contrast and raised concerns about the treatment of the chiefs and residents in the region.



The MP lamented that the situation was distressing, especially since no relief items had been sent to help the affected communities recover from their losses.



She emphasised that the president's speedy response to the plight of another country while neglecting the domestic situation was disheartening.



Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie expressed her frustrations with the president's attitude following the flooding in the said areas during an interview on The Citizens Show hosted by sit-in host Nana Ama Agyarko on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, October 14, 2023.



She also highlighted the fact that the affected communities in the vicinity of the dam were not adequately informed about the spillage, leaving them unprepared for the deluge.

She mentioned that had there been prior notice of the spillage, she could have used the public address system to instruct residents to evacuate the area to ensure their safety.



Due to the VRA's failure to take necessary precautions, MPs in the affected regions have been using their resources to provide food for the flood victims, as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has been absent from the affected areas.



Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie also noted that NADMO's inability to provide aid was due to financial constraints, which was in stark contrast to the operations of the NADMO she knew from the early 1990s.