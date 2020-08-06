Politics

Akufo-Addo not prepared to handle over power peacefully in 2021 - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

The Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a dictator.

According to the former President who is seeking a comeback, the current President is doing everything he can to hang on to power, hence, his move to deny some group of people the equal opportunity to take part in the voters’ registration exercise.



Speaking to the media in Bole, his hometown in the Savanna Region, former President John Mahama bemoaned the insurgence of President Nana Akufo-Addo which can plunge the country into chaos.



He made this revelation when he went to his hometown Bole in the Savanna Region to take part in the voters’ registration exercise as it is in the final phase.



He feared that the peaceful and unity country which he handed over to President Akufo-Addo is slipping through his hands as the activities of the President is one that brings conflict and anarchy rather than peace and unity.



He however recalled that former President Jerry John Rawlings after his 8 years from 1992 handed over a peaceful and united country to former President John Agyekum Kuffour.

Thus, the country remained peaceful and united after former President Kuffour handed over power to the late President Atta Mills and he taking over also handed over a united and peaceful country to President Akufo-Addo but he feared that the narrative has changed under the current Akufo-Addo administration.



He reiterated that President Akufo-Addo is not prepared to leave office peacefully in 2021 after he [Mahama] has won the 2020 general elections.



“Former President Rawlings handed over a peaceful and united country to former President Kuffour after his 8 years in power. Kuffour did the same as he handed over peacefully to the late President Mills after his 8 years and when I took over from President Mills, I handed over peacefully to President Akufo-Addo but it looks as if he is not prepared to leave peacefully to me in 2021”, he asserted.



He, therefore, stated that President Akufo-Addo has failed to deliver on his promises to Ghanaians as he could not establish his one district one factory in all the districts of the country and the dams have also dried out in the dry season.

