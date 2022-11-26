Akufo-Addo pays GH¢100,000 for 100 copies of Ama Busia’s memoir

Akufo-Addo joined the launch virtually

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on November 25 bought 100 copies of ‘Bittersweet Pill of Politics,’ a book authored by Ama Bame Busia, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party and a former member of the Council of State.

The president made the announcement via a virtual address he delivered at the launch of the memoir in Accra.



Akufo-Addo joined virtually because he is in Qatar to cheer on the Black Stars at the 2022 Word Cup.



He praised Ama Busia for her role in politics stating: “I urge you all to get a copy of this wonderful book and I wish to set the example by buying for GH¢100,000; 100 copies for our public libraries across the country. Ama well done and God bless.”



Reviewing the book, Madam Elizabeth Akua Ohene told a story of her humble beginnings—seven times arrested and three months in detention during General Acheampong’s regime—through to what is described as her sweet days under Ex-President Kufuor as a Council of State member.



She received applause from the Vice-President who also launched the book, her son and Chief Executive of DVLA, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Publisher of her book, and others, for her role in nation-building.

A message from former President Mahama, through his 2020 running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, said Madam Ama Busia deserves to be celebrated.



Madam Ama Busia encouraged more women to enter politics.



Former President Kufuor shared some fond memories about Madam Busia in their youth and congratulated her for her work.



