5
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo pays GH¢100,000 for 100 copies of Ama Busia’s memoir

The Bittersweet Pill Of Politics Ama Bame Busia Akufo-Addo joined the launch virtually

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on November 25 bought 100 copies of ‘Bittersweet Pill of Politics,’ a book authored by Ama Bame Busia, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party and a former member of the Council of State.

The president made the announcement via a virtual address he delivered at the launch of the memoir in Accra.

Akufo-Addo joined virtually because he is in Qatar to cheer on the Black Stars at the 2022 Word Cup.

He praised Ama Busia for her role in politics stating: “I urge you all to get a copy of this wonderful book and I wish to set the example by buying for GH¢100,000; 100 copies for our public libraries across the country. Ama well done and God bless.”

GBC report on the launch

Reviewing the book, Madam Elizabeth Akua Ohene told a story of her humble beginnings—seven times arrested and three months in detention during General Acheampong’s regime—through to what is described as her sweet days under Ex-President Kufuor as a Council of State member.

She received applause from the Vice-President who also launched the book, her son and Chief Executive of DVLA, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Publisher of her book, and others, for her role in nation-building.

A message from former President Mahama, through his 2020 running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, said Madam Ama Busia deserves to be celebrated.

Madam Ama Busia encouraged more women to enter politics.

Former President Kufuor shared some fond memories about Madam Busia in their youth and congratulated her for her work.

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: