Akufo-Addo plans to handover to an NPP government in 2024 – Abronye

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Bono Region Kwame Baffoe who is known popularly Abronye DC has disclosed that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has a personal project of handing over to an NPP government in 2024.

Against this backdrop, the President has denied him an appointment in government but has rather asked him to remain in the party and work to ensure that the project comes to fruition in 2024.



Abronye DC who made this known in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM indicated that he had gone to the President to lobby for a position in an agency of Government but the President indicated that he needs him on the grounds as part of his project in 2024.

He indicated that with the President’s vision for the political party most people who are lobbying for positions in the second term may be disappointed but when they are, they should pick their pieces together and work towards making the party stronger for the President’s 2024 project.



“I using your biggest platform, I’ve seen that they have started promoting some people and lobbying for people but one thing that I will advise after my lengthy discussion I had with the President is that, if at the end of the day the person you’re pushing does not get appointed don’t be discouraged because as the President has told me he wants me to stay from now to 2024 so that the party becomes strong,if you’re ready that the NPP has to be strong then you will understand,” he told Asempa FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.