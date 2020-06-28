General News

Akufo-Addo poetically pitches himself against Mahama for December 7 choice

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that this year’s presidential elections, the eighth in the history of the Fourth Republic, will probably afford the Ghanaian electorate the clearest of choices to be made yet.

Speaking at his acclamation as the presidential nominee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra on Saturday, President Akufo-Addo lyrically pointed out that this year’s election will definitely be a fight between a current president and a former president.



“[The elections] 2020 is between the current president and the president who was voted out in the last contest.



“It is about leadership.



“It is about integrity.



“It is about the performances of the two men given the opportunity by Ghanaian people to lead.



“It is about measuring records against promises.

“It is about which of the two leaders as he was in office and knows how to manage the economy.



“It is about which of the two leaders you the voter can trust to deliver.



“It is about which of the two men you can trust with the future of your children.



“It is about which of the two leaders you know you can depend on in times of crisis.



“It is about which of the two leaders you believe can put in motion the necessary measures to revive and strengthen the economy, businesses and social services and build our country out of the coronavirus pandemic.”



He expressed firm conviction that Ghanaians will make a choice that will be a giant leap into the “brighter future”.

“I am of the firm conviction that this nation, the Black Star of Africa, is on the brink of a decisive step into a brighter future which will provide progress and prosperity.”



President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama will lock horns for an unprecedented third time.



They have won one each.



Former President Mahama, partnered by the late Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, won in 2012 while President Akufo-Addo, partnered by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, won in 2016.



While the NPP will be maintaining its candidates for this year’s polls, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will see a different person partnering Mr Mahama.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.