Akufo-Addo promised Elmina a ‘sakawa’ fishing harbour – Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the incumbent NPP’s promise to provide the people of Elmina with a fishing harbour never materialised because it is a ‘sakawa’ promise.

According to him, the next Government of Ghana administration led by the NDC will provide the people of Elmina with a fishing harbour.



“We have made up our mind that when we are elected into office, we will provide you with a nice fishing harbour to aid in your fishing business,” Mahama told the fisherfolk during a campaign tour in Elmina.



He added: “When they [NPP] came, they promised you [a] fishing harbour; it is [a] sakawa fishing harbour, nothing has been done.”



The NDC flagbearer noted that his erstwhile administration built a fishing processing plant which included cold stores. However, since the NDC was voted out of office in 2016, the fishing processing plant has been left to rot in the bush.

“We’ll make the place accessible to you in order to help in your fishing business. The sea defence that they built has made the road blocked because of the sand they left behind; we’ll desilt the place for you so that the canoes can return to the shore,” Mahama noted with cheers from the crowd. “Our fishmongers will need some money to aid them do their business well so we will institute the Elmina Fish Credit Union here.”



John Dramani Mahama arrived in Elmina from Cape Coast and is receiving a rousing welcome in the Central Region which is the home region of his running mate Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



