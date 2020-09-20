Akufo-Addo raising voters’ expectations too high with populist promises - Mahama

John Mahama (L) shakes Nana Akufo-Addo

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the populist promises of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is unnecessarily raising expectations of voters in the upcoming general elections.

Rounding up his tour of the Bono Region on September 20, 2020, John Mahama said President Akufo-Addo, as part of his campaign, has chosen populist ideals instead of making realistic promises.



According to him, after speaking to traditional rulers in the Bono Region he is convinced that making campaign promises that will not raise expectations of voters unnecessarily is the best.



"These are traditional rulers who have acquired years of experience of leadership so when they give advice I listen carefully and take it in good faith.



"They were talking about leadership and not being populist and managing expectations of people and I think that is one of the problems Akufo-Addo faces, he raises expectations so high but very low on delivery," he said.



John Dramani Mahama also said there is evidence that he has built more infrastructure projects than his main opponent.

“Ghanaians know what my track record is. My opponent comes nowhere near me. When we talk about credibility who is more credible when it comes to delivery on social infrastructure? Everyone knows who is credible.



“He [Akufo-Addo] should show me one secondary school he has built or one hospital he has built in four years. It is easy to say that we have better credibility when it comes to infrastructure with our opponent,” he said.



The former President, who is seeking another opportunity to return to the Jubilee/Flagstaff House, made the comments on TV XYZ during an interview on September 20, 2020.



The debate about which government has delivered more infrastructure projects was stoked after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) held an event last month to tout its infrastructure achievements.

