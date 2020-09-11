Politics

Akufo-Addo's $1bn 'single biggest' Pwalugu dam investment'll end Bagre spillage disasters – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited Pwalugu to assess the extent of damage cause to farms

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the Akufo-Addo government’s $1 billion Pwalugu Dam will end all disasters associated with the annual spillage of excess water from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.

So far, 10 people have been killed up north by floods caused by the spillage and torrential rains up north.



Dr Bawumia, who has been touring the area to assess the extent of damage cause to farms, roads, and the locals, said on Thursday, 10 September 2020 that: “At the end of the day, this is a problem that we have kept experiencing year after year and the question I am sure is in the minds of every Ghanaian is what are we doing about it?



“We have basically understood that to deal with this problem fundamentally, we have to have a flood control in the context of the Pawlugu Dam.



“That is the most important antidote to all of these.



That is why we have moved to secure the Pawlugu Dam project, and this project is the biggest dam project we have in the northern region”, he said.

He said the dam is “the single biggest investment in northern Ghana since independence”.



“It is about $1 billion dollars and the contractors are on site”, he noted.



According to him, the contractors have already commenced work by clearing the site all the way up to the river and noted that the contractors would have to wait for the floods to subside and then divert the water for work to continue.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.