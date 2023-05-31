Akufo-Addo’s administration has been a disaster – Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament and lawyer Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament and lawyer Inusah Fuseini has opined that the rule of President Akufo-Addo has not only been terrible but has thrown the country off gear.

He averred that the request by President Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians to try him has been nothing but a disaster.



The respected Ghanaian lawyer indicated that the current president is an incompetent leader, and lacks leadership skills and the needed knowledge to manage Ghana.



He said Nana Addo came to use Ghana as a try-and-see method and that has messed up our economy.



He, therefore feels that former President John Dramani Mahama is the only person in Ghana who possesses the necessary skills to help the country recover from its economic crisis.



In his view, Mahama is the only person in Ghana with the necessary expertise and knowledge to oversee the affairs of the country.

He stated that as someone who has served as president, he knows how to do things better.



“I believe JM is the only candidate we have now in Ghana who has the necessary experience and know-how, the skill that we require to manage the economy, which is currently in a shambles.”



“If he takes the mantle of power, he won’t have to learn the act all over again.” He will only be in charge of the country. We are fortunate to have someone like John Dramani Mahama.



“He’s been there before. He’d made a decision. He has examined how the Nana Addo government has mismanaged the economy and knows what should have been done differently. We are deeply in debt. Our debt-to-GDP ratio has risen dramatically. We don’t need experiments; we need someone with experience. We don’t need someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing.”



“John Mahama left a legacy. When it comes to infrastructure, no government in the fourth republic has delivered more than JM. I was involved in the infrastructure delivery process. When we were in office, he promised to utilise the following four years to stabilise and flourish the country. However, this regime took control and put the country in reverse gear. To stabilise the country, we need an experienced and stable hand. We cannot choose someone who will make excuses for us again. We don’t need to put me to the test. We don’t need trials, and Nana Addo’s trial has been a disaster. JM must come and rescue and reset this county.”