Akufo-Addo's 'bribe' video: 'Who God has blessed, no one can curse' - Kwamena Duncan replies NDC

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has waded into discussions regarding an alleged 'bribe' video involving the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A publication by the Salis newspaper purported that the President had accepted a bribe when Ghana's Ambassador to USA, Baffour Adjei Bawuah paid a visit to his private residence and presented a sum of Ghc 40,000 to him.



A video sighted by Peacefmonline, which has since gone viral, showed Mr. Adjei Bawuah having a chat with the President and giving him the money which the President seemed to record in a notebook he picked up in his office.



The newspaper publication under the headline ''Caught Pants Down! President Akufo-Addo Taking Bribe'' read;''It has been revealed that NANA AKUFO-ADDO is not the ANGEL Ghanaians perceived him to be but one, who is fully entangled in CORRUPTION and only fights corruption with words. Undercover investigations conducted by The Salis Newspaper has exposed sitting President Nana Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) taking a bribe in a BROWN ENVELOPE in an undercover video. The money was handed over to Ambassador Baffour Adjei Bawuah...The US $40000 Dollar Bribe was paid to the President in 2017 after the NPP won the 2016 Elections at Nana Akufo-Addo's private residence in Nima, Accra. The giver of the BRIBE is the current Director of URBAN ROADS, Alhaji Dr. Abass.''



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Kwamena Duncan took a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for running with the story.



According to him, it is not true that the President received bribe.

He disclosed the video was recorded prior to the 2016 general elections and President Nana Akufo-Addo was then a Presidential candidate and the New Patriotic Party was in opposition seeking to defeat the erstwhile Mahama government.



He stressed that the video has been doctored to appear like what the President did was inappropriate.



The Regional Minister had an advice for the NDC members peddling falsehood about the President.



"Who God has blessed, no one can curse," he said.



