Akufo-Addo’s bribe video malicious propaganda – Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has stated that the supposed bribe video purporting to suggest that the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took a bribe is hollow and cannot stand the test of time in any law court.

Manasseh accused those who took the video of violating the rights of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, indicating that if it is about party financing, it is not limited to only one political party in the country.



Whereas he agrees that leaders in this country must be held accountable when they go wrong, he stated that it also protects them against malicious propaganda.



“We must hold our leaders accountable when they go wrong, but it is also our duty to protect them when they become victims of malicious propaganda. If you gloat today because it happened to your political opponent, it will one day happen to you,” he stated in a write-up.



His rights were violated by whoever filmed him without his consent. He was not engaged in any criminal or illegal act so you cannot justify this in any court of law.



The video being shared shows that someone contributed money and T-shirts to support his campaign, but you're telling us that he took a bribe as a president.

(If you want to raise issues with political party funding, we can discuss that. And it's not limited to only one party).



But this is a new low. You know deep in your heart that you're lying, so who do you think should believe your lies?



What you're doing is counterproductive to the political cause you seek to promote. It will turn decent minds and sympathetic hearts away from the party. The biggest mistake a political party can make is to assume that ALL the voters are stupid.



Anybody can do anything to achieve a political goal, but I believe we are all answerable to a supernatural being. And we will all pay or be paid for what we do here on earth before we exit this unpredictable stage called life.



Mind your ways, for you, may never have the chance to say sorry.