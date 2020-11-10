Akufo-Addo’s first term been has the best since fourth republic - Nana Boakye

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for putting up a splendid performance in his first term in government.

Henry Nana Boakye was emphatic that records are available to show the good works of the Nana Addo-led government.



He singled out President Akufo-Addo’s flagship education-for-all intervention, Free SHS, describing it as historic.

“The first thing I will like to highlight is the Free SHS policy, which has allowed our children to access senior secondary education for free,’’ Henry Nana Boakye exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7 “Akufo-Addo first term has been the best since 1992 and no one can dispute that,’’ he added.



“The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been in office for a little over 3 and a half years. Even though there is still a lot to do, any objective assessment of our performance will agree that we have performed much better than the situation that we inherited at the beginning of 2017.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor