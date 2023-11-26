Akufo-Addo’s lawyer replies Dumelo's critique of ‘error-ridden’ anti-24-hour economy poster

Kow Essuman (left) and John Domelo

The counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has replied the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, following the latter’s criticism of a post he shared.

John Dumelo took a swipe at Kow Essuman over a post he (Essuman) shared on former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal.



The post, which he shared on X on Saturday, November 25, 2023, had a poster criticising Mahama’s policy proposal with the inscription “The 24-hour eccononmy is a scam”.



Reacting to Essuman’s post, Dumelo told the counsel to the president to take down the post before pointing out some of the errors in it.



He said that the word "economy" was misspelt as “eccononmy”.



“Pls delete and let them do the artwork again. We will wait. It’s not 'ecconomy.' And the it’s supposed to be 'm.' It looks like triple nnn. Thanks,” the actor cum politician wrote on X on Saturday.



A day after Dumelo’s reaction, the presidential staffer has written back to say that his ‘mistake’ was intentional.

He told Dumelo that his correction was even full of errors.



“Bro, even your edited tweet has typos/grammatical errors. Lol. Anyway, the errors in the artwork are intentional and have achieved the intended outcome,” he wrote on X on Sunday.



Bro, even your edited tweet has typos/grammatical errors. Lol.



Anyway, the errors in the artwork are intentional and have achieved the intended outcome. https://t.co/InsOjqSmuM — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) November 26, 2023

Pls delete and let them do the artwork again. We will wait. It’s not “ecconomy”. And the it’s supposed to be “m”. It looks like triple nnn. Thanks https://t.co/TPq90tI5GE — Farmer John (@johndumelo) November 25, 2023





