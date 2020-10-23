Akufo-Addo's position on ballot paper shows God has ordained him for another term - Owusu Bempah

Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah has stated that the order of position of the Presidential Candidates on the ballot paper is a spiritual arrangement which has manifested physically.
According to him, the positions of the Presidential Candidates on the ballot paper have consequences in elections.
During a studio interview on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Rev. Owusu Bempah said that the position of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the ballot paper depicts that God has chosen him for the country.
He stressed that the hand of God is in the leadership of His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo.
He mentioned that God is telling Ghanaians by the position of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the ballot paper that he is God’s chosen leader to lead the country for the next 4 years.
