Akufo-Addo's reaction to separatist movement worrying - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta region Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says President Akufo-Addo is not convincing with his reaction to the Western Togoland movement.

According to him, the President’s posture towards the separatist movement shows he is not confident in the ability of the state to handle the issue.



“There are grave ramifications about what is going on and not to hear the president say one day he hopes the system will work. It’s very disappointing. As the president has indicated, the system is not working.



“Listening to the president carefully, one is left quite worried. Did I hear the president say the element of surprise is there but after the system starts working? That’s not assuring. It shouldn’t take an interview and an ambush by a journalist for him [the president] to address the nation,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Thursday.



President Akufo-Addo while commenting on the successionist movement said he trusts security agencies in the country to handle it.



He says his job is to assure Ghanaians that institutions are in place to deal with separatists and he is on top of it.

“I have to be calm because institutions are in place. The security agencies are doing their work. They’ve started already and we’ll see results. If I panic, the country panics. It’s like the COVID-19 disease, if I had panicked, fear would have gripped all of us.



“But I know the work that God has appointed me to do, if I panic, the entire nation will also panic. That is not the purpose of leadership. I’m supposed to assure people that our country will work. What is happening in the Volta Region in the time of these handfuls – it’s just a handful of people, these secessionists – we’ll deal with it. I have no doubts about it. I trust the security agencies. I trust the Armed Forces. I trust the Police. I trust their leadership. The intelligence agencies, I know they are all working very, very, very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible’,” the President said while campaigning in the Ashanti region Wednesday.







