Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reverse Domelevo’s leave directive a dent on his anti-corruption stance – Vitus Azeem

Vitus Azeem is an anti-graft campaigner

Anti-corruption campaigner, Vitus Azeem has said that President Akufo-Addo’s refusal to change the directive ordering the Auditor-General to proceed on leave is unfortunate.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Vitus Azeem said the president’s directive to Daniel Domelevo sets back the fight against corruption.



“For me, I think the President’s decision not to reverse his directive to the Auditor-General to proceed on leave is unfortunate. This [Auditor-General] is someone who has been doing very well with the fight against corruption. He has exposed a lot of criminal activities and he has been able to recover a lot of money for the state, so one would have expected that rather than asking him to proceed on leave, you commend him and probably give him an award for that.”



“This [leave directive] will definitely have a negative impact on Ghana’s fight against corruption and the President’s own anti-corruption stance. We call on him to give a second look to his decision and reverse the directive for Mr. Domelevo to go on leave,” he added.



He argued that if Nana Akufo-Addo reverses his decision, it will prove his stance against corruption.



“This is a President that says he is a listening President. He has also made it known to Ghanaians that he was incorruptible and that he was determined to fight corruption if he was given power. We have given him the power and we do not expect him to do anything that will obstruct the fight against corruption.”

About 1,000 Ghanaians in Ghana and abroad signed a petition which was presented to the Presidency demanding the reversal of Mr Domelevo’s leave directive.



They were led by by Korieh Duodu and Lolan Sagoe-Moses.



In a response to the petitioners, the Office of the President said Nana Akufo-Addo will not change his stance on the directive.



The Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo signed the response to the petition.

