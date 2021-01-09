Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in was a get-together for NPP - Azorka

1st National Vice Chairman of NDC, Chief Awudu Sofo Azorka

The 1st National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Awudu Sofo Azorka has described the swearing-in of President Nana Akufo Addo as a get-together party organised for family and friends of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM on 8th January 2020 during a protest march by the NDC in the Savannah Region, Chief Azorka said the President paraded over six thousand police officers just for his get-together party dubbed swearing-in ceremony with armed robbery seriously taking place on our roads.



He added that the police charged with the duty of maintaining law and order instead of patrolling on the roads of Ghana to check armed robbery on the highway was rather wasted on needless new year party by the president whilst market women were robbed on a broad day.



He added that the biggest and true swearing-in will eventually come since Nana Addo is very much aware that he had lost woefully during the 2020 elections and used the opportunity to appeal to supporters of the NDC to remain very confident in the victory of the party.

Hundreds of protesters of the NDC in the Savannah Region took to the principal streets of the Savannah regional capital of Damongo to express their displeasure about the outcome of the 2020 election which is currently being contested in court by the NDC.



Amidst the burning of car tyres, the protestors marched for about four hours and were finally addressed at the Damongo lorry park by the leadership of the NDC in the region including former MP for the Damongo Constituency Hon Adam Mutawakilu and some of the regional executives of the NDC in the Savannah region.