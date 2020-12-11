Akufo-Addo's thirst for power outweighs his love for Ghana - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress

Former President John Dramani Mahama says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s thirst for power outweighs their love for their country hence using the security agencies to kill Ghanaians who resisted attempts to change the verdict of the people.

Some persons lost their lives in the Techiman South Constituency when the security personnel at the coalition center shot into a crowd that was gathered at the venue to prevent what the NDC describes as a change of verdict.



Speaking at a press conference on Thursday night, the former President who extended his condolences to families that have lost members said “My condolences to all those who were killed by those whose thirst for power outweighs their love for their country”.

He told the President that “This is not a dictatorship or a monarchy or family for the benefit of a single family. Ghana belongs to the people of Ghana”.



The leader of the NDC indicated that the people of Ghana voted for change and there is no way he and NDC will sit aloof for the verdict of the people to be changed assuring of taking “all legitimate steps to reverse this travesty of justice”.