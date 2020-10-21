Akufo-Addo’s weak, family and friends govt will soon be over after elections – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani has said he will introduce strong measures to grow the Ghanaian economy and make it work for all Ghanaians if voted for in this year’s elections.

He said that under his administration, the economy will be able to provide decent jobs for the teeming unemployed youth of this country.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) noted that at the moment, the Akufo-Addo’s administration which he described as weak, has ushered Ghanaians into untold hardships.



He promised that his administration will eventually resolve all those challenges created by the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Therefore, he said, he should be voted for to become the next president of Ghana.

He expressed optimism of a victory in the elections.



“It’s time for an economy that provides decent jobs, decent salaries & a dignified life for all Ghanaians,” he said in a Facebook post.



He added, “The weak, friends & family economy of President Nana Akufo-Addo belongs to the Ghana of the past, our 24-hour economy is the Ghana of the future.”