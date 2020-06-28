Politics

Akufo-Addo savours ‘rare experience’ after unveiling as NPP 2020 flagbearer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as a rare experience his unveiling as the 2020 presidential nominee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said it is not as a result of the abnormal times occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the implementation of strict preventive protocols at the gathering of the members of the National Council of the NPP, but it is one of only two occasions in his political career that he has not been contested for a political office.



“I must confess this is a rare experience for me in my long political career and I am not talking about the acclamation by social distancing.



“I refer to the fact that anytime that I had run for any political office, I have had to go through a long often bruising battle and this is only the second time that I have not been contested.”



He said the first was when he represented the people of Abuakwa South Constituency in elections.



President Akufo-Addo made this known on Saturday, June 27 when he was officially unveiled as the 2020 flagbearer of the NPP for a record fourth time.



He also proposed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate, also a record fourth time and it was overwhelmingly endorsed by the Council.

President Akufo-Addo told the socially-distanced delegates at the Alisa Hotel: “I do not take your trust likely.”



“I come to this moment with great humility and with deep gratitude to almighty God who has bestowed this exceptional honour on my modest self.”



He, however, expressed worry that some members of the NPP take the hard-won democracy currently being enjoyed in the country for granted.



“The multiplicity of media outlets and the freedom of the press…did not become part of our governance landscape by circumstance. It took a long and difficult battle.”



He said that should remind members of the responsibility of the Elephant family.



“I need to remind everybody that ours has been the only political tradition in this country that has espoused the development of the country and of the individual as part of our foundational beliefs. Hence our motto: ‘Development in freedom’.”

He said since becoming president in 2017, he has kept his eyes on those beliefs and would do so in the next four years if elected as president of the country.



As a result, President Akufo-Addo noted that evidence is clear that development has been spread across every constituency in Ghana.



He rallied support from the rank and file to secure a resounding victory in the December 7 elections for Ghanaians to see more development.





