Akufo-Addo shielding Hawa Koomson sad for Ghana’s democracy – Prof Opoku-Agygemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice Presidential Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agygemang has condemned the utter silence of the President after his Minister was reported to have fired gunshots in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Madam Hawa Koomson during the period for the voter's registration is reported to have fired gunshots at one polling station in Kasoa in the Central Region.



The Minister confirming what she did said she had to fire the warning shots to ward off some group of people who to her were at the registration centre to foment crime.



Subsequently, she was invited to the Central Regional Police Headquarters with her statements taken and her gun also seized.



However, the President of Ghana since the incident happened has neither condemned nor reprimanded his Minister for pulling and firing a gun.



Speaking in an interview on 21 Minutes With KKB monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang indicated that it’s shocking that the President has since the incident been silent about it considering the level of insecurity in the country.

She noted that if MPs already have guns, why is there a clamour for protection since they are able to protect themselves.



“Just recently I heard an MP had gone to a polling station and fired a gun. What has happened? So if the MPs have guns already what is the business of the country now to ascribe gun holding security people to them?”



When asked what would have been her advice to John Dramani Mahama if she was confronted with such an issue, she said ” I don’t think I will even have to advise him. He would have taken action. What do you think it would have been? That you’ve done well and that he should have commended her? From your own experience of him, do you think he would have waited for somebody to come and advise him? At very least, he would’ve found out what exactly happened and I’m sure he would have taken the appropriate action. Depending on what he has found, I don’t think he would have commended her or shielded her”.



To her, there was no need of wielding a gun in the first place not to talk of firing it when she could have informed the Police of any form of a threat she felt.