Akufo-Addo suffering from 'Mahama phobia' - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is wondering why President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can't keep the name of former President John Mahama 'out of their conversations'.

"It is now obvious that President Akufo Addo and the NPP's obsession with the name "Mahama" can no longer be discounted. Indeed, for those who had time to count, President Mahama's name is said to have received over 1000 mentions during the NPP's recent manifesto launch, far more than any policy proposition the NPP presented to the Ghanaian people" he said.



In a post on his Facebook page, Sammy Gyamfi said "President Akufo Addo's own incessant references to the name "Mahama" in nearly every public appearance of his, goes to confirm that the central focus of the NPP's campaign this year is President Mahama and nothing more. But suffice it to say also that this campaign based on a "Mahama phobia" is falling apart".



Akyem Sakawa tag



President Akufo Addo has recently reacted to the Akyem Sakawa grandpa tag.



This was after the NDC flagbearer shared a statement issued by Minority MP Isaac Adongo, in which he described the President and some of his 'friends and families' as ‘Akyem Sakawa Boys, Grandpa’.



“Sometimes, one would hope when things come out, people will comment on them. The comment made by my opponent: ‘Akyem Sakawa’ people, I have not heard any public figure in this country or anybody comment on it. If I was to get up to make a comment about northerners or Gonjas, you can imagine the uproar that will be in the country" Akufo-Addo bemoaned.

However, Sammy Gyamfi queried: "So President Akufo Addo is actually alive to social media political jabs, whilst he pretends not to see nor hear about any of the state-sponsored acts that have threatened and continue to threaten the peace and cohesion of this country?



"Can President Akufo Addo remind himself of his description of "ECOWAS Citizens" in reference to a particular ethnic group and the deliberate misuse of state security agencies against that ethnic group during the recent voter registration exercise? Was he not in this country when the NPP MP for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T Hammond described Ewes as Togolese?



So President Akufo Addo has not heard about the state-sponsored ethnocentric harassment against Ewes and northerners at Banda, Ketu South, Ahafo Ano North among others, during the recent voter registration exercise?



Again, has President Akufo Addo forgotten about his description of President Mills of blessed memory as “Professor do little”, as well as his recent description of his critics as “naysayers” and “political Jeremiahs”?



Until President Akufo-Addo rises above pettiness to address these critical issues that actually border on the peace and cohesion of Ghana, I would consider his comments in the attached video as another joke from him. May I remind him that the 2020 election is about rescuing this country from his misrule and divisive governance and not about pandering to his petty whining and frustrations" he added.

