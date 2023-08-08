Akufo-Addo supports Bawumia, contrary to his assertion he doesn’t support anyone – Solomon Owusu

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Solomon Owusu says President has not been honest with his claim that he does not support any of the Flagbearer hopefuls seeking to lead the party to the 2024 elections.

President Akufo-Addo when he met with NPP Communicators at the Jubilee House last week stated that neither he nor the government he leads will support any candidate or foist anybody on the party during the race to elect a presidential candidate for the Party.



He described as untrue claims “being made by some few members that “my government is “intimidating” and “coercing” party faithful to throw their support behind one of the presidential aspirants, the Vice-President. It is a false and malicious narrative.”



President Akufo-Addo was responding to an appeal by the NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, in relation to the party’s election of a flag bearer for the 2024 polls and added that the party could not afford to allow what happened to it in 2008 to recur in 2024.



But commenting on the issue on Alhaji and Alhaji show on Pan Africa Tv, Solomon Owusu insisted that the President has a favourite candidate among the Flagbearer hopefuls who he’s supporting.

“It is not true that President Akufo-Addo does not have a candidate that he’s supporting. It is absolutely not true. The President of the land supports the Vice President intoto. You see, these are some of the things that annoy me the most. It is as a result of the President’s support for the Vice President that has emboldened the likes of the Chief of Staff, Wontumi, who is the Ashanti Regional Chairman, the Greater Accra Minister, the Northern Regional Chairman and a host of the MPs to be following the Vice President.”



The firebrand politician added: “But those of Alan who are with the Alan camp are very happy with the development. We are not afraid of whoever is supporting the Vice President, all that we are saying is that your support must remain support. You can give whatever resources to the Vice President, but nobody must make the mistake of thinking that they can manipulate the election of 4th November 2023. When people are not voicing out that loud, it does not mean that anybody is afraid of anybody, it only means we are waiting for the appointed time to strike, and indeed, we will strike on 4th November.



“Indeed, the 210,000 delegates of the NPP who have seen that they fought for this party for only few people to enjoy will strike on 4th November. So, his support to the Vice President is not something that worries us at all. But to tell us that you do not have a candidate is laughable, and ever since he made this statement, it has even increased the number of support for Alan Kyerematen because they know what is going on.”