Akufo-Addo talks about Ghana Beyond Aid while he’s in a jet going to borrow money – KSM

Veteran broadcaster Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has reacted to the brouhaha surrounding the approval of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-gay bill) into law.

KSM, while slamming Western countries and multi-national organisations for trying to meddle in the approval of the anti-gay bill, faulted the government for the country's over-reliance on these foreign countries and entities.



He indicated that but for the failure of the government to ensure that Ghana is self-reliant after several promises and assurances, the West would not be in the position to meddle in the country's affairs.



The veteran broadcaster, who made these remarks during an interview on Starr FM on Thursday, March 8, 2024, took a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his promise to deliver a "Ghana Beyond Aid."



"That (the threats from the West on the anti-bill) is absolutely ridiculous. It is not because we depend on you for money, for you to dictate and encroach upon the sovereignty of any nation.



"But in the long run, that comes as a lesson to us, Africans, that the begging bowl is over… Did you hear the minister of finance when there was speculation that we're going to the IMF (International Monetary Fund)? 'No. Ghana is a proud country; we will never do that. We are a proud nation; we are not going back to the IMF.' Where are we now? We are there (at the IMF)," he added.

KSM added, "And the president would talk about 'We need a Ghana Beyond Aid'; fantastic. But he says that while he's on his private jet to go to them, to go and borrow money… Are we serious as a people? It looks like the whole nation suffers from cognitive dissonance."



He also stated that the anti-gay bill, which was recently passed by parliament, is too harsh.



The journalist, who said he had gay friends, indicated that they (homosexuals) should be left alone as long as their actions do not affect anybody.



