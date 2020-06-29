General News

Akufo-Addo to address nation over voters register exercise today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Monday, 29 June 2020 address the nation on the upcoming voters’ register exercise.

This was disclosed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin.



According to Mr Arhin: “The time for the address will be communicated in the course of the day.”



Nana Akufo-Addo over the weekend encouraged every eligible voter to register and vote for the party of their choice in the December polls.



Election 2020: Register and vote for the party of your choice – Akufo-Addo



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has encouraged all eligible voters to take advantage of the upcoming voter registration exercise to register to enable them vote for any political party of their choice in the December elections.



The Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 June 2020 ruled that the Electoral Commission should go ahead and compile a new register of voters.

This was after the main opposition National Democratic Congress had dragged the Electoral Commission to the apex court praying the court to stop them from compiling a new register.



Speaking at his outdooring ceremony as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December polls in Accra on 27 June 2020, President Akufo-Addo noted that despite concerns raised about the spread of COVID-19 during the registration process, the country must still strengthen its democracy.



The President said: “Last Thursday the Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice by a unanimous decision by the seven-member panel settled all the issues surrounding the voter's register and affirmed the right of the electoral commission to proceed with the compilation of the new voters register in accordance with the provisions of constitutional instrument C.I 126. The road has now been cleared for the electoral commission to proceed.



“I am calling on every member and sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and indeed on all eligible Ghanaians no matter what party they belong to, if any, to go out and register and exercise their civic responsibility of 7 December 2020 to elect a government of their choice in a free, fair, peaceful and transparent election. The pandemic notwithstanding, we have to strengthen Ghanaian democracy.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.