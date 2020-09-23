Akufo-Addo to embark on a tour of Western North Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to begin a three-day working tour of the Western North Region from Thursday, September 24, 2020.

The visit would enable him to commission some projects, address durbars, cut sod for the construction of projects and pay courtesy calls on traditional authorities.



He would also meet with the Regional party executives, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and parliamentary aspirants.



The President would start the tour with a meeting with the Regional House of Chiefs at Sefwi-Wiawso and later cut the sod for the construction of a Regional House of Chiefs complex.



He would commission the fourth distribution centre of the fly zipline and launch the cocoa rehabilitation project.



President Akufo-Addo would later move to Sefwi -Akontonbra to inspect a rice factory and cut the sod for the Akontombra- Dadieso road and cocoa station.



On the second of the tour, the President would cut the sod for the construction of the Enchi-Elubo road, inspect the feeder road office complex and the ongoing work on Dadieso town roads.

The tour would also take the President to Bodi to inspect ongoing work on the Bodi- Ahenbianso road and the Regional health directorate building.



He would visit Bechemaa -Nkwanta to inspect the ongoing work on the Bechem -Nkwanta- Osei -Kwadjo road and cut sod for the construction of the Zoom Lion waste processing plant.



The President would be hosted at Liberty radio on day three of his tour and would later move to Sefwi-Wiawso to cut the sod for the expansion of the Sefwi-Wiawso market.



He would inspect the progress of work at the Awaso Model Senior High School and commission the science laboratory at Queens Girls SHS.



The president would conclude his tour on 26th September by inspecting ongoing construction works of the Bibiani town roads before moving to Kumasi.