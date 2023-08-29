Akufo-Addo to launch the National Integrated Maritime Strategy

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to launch the National Integrated Maritime Strategy during the 3rd Edition of the International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference in Accra.

The launch of the National Integrated Maritime Strategy (NIMS) will come on August 29, 2023, at Burma Hall in Accra.



IMDEC is a global organization that brings together key players in the international maritime industry.



In his maiden address at the National Blue Economy Summit, held from 31 May -1 June 2023, H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, declared the National Integrated Maritime Strategy (NIMS) a strategic national document, highlighting its relevance and a need to expedite processes for its official launch.



Pursuant to this, the Joint Ministerial Committee on NIMS is happy to announce the launch of the much anticipated national maritime strategy on August 29, 2023, at Burma Hall, during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of the International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference 2023 (IMDEC) in Accra. IMDEC brings together major stakeholders from the international maritime industry.



Developed jointly by the Ministries of Transport, National Security, Defence, Energy, Fisheries, Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Justice along with international and private sector partners, NIMS is a forward-thinking strategy designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and address challenges facing Ghana’s maritime sector.



Proceedings will commence at 8.00 a.m. There will be welcome remarks by the Chief of the Naval Staff, the Ministers for Transport, National Security, and finally a keynote address by H.E. the President.



The Committee meanwhile wishes to acknowledge the immense contribution made by the following local and international organisations towards the realisation of the NIMS – the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of National Security, Ghana Maritime Authority, Ghana Navy, United States Embassy, Danish Embassy, Norwegian Embassy, UNODC, CSDS AFRICA, CEMLAWS, GOGMI, the Heyl Group, Lex Mundus & Cencla, and Tullow Oil.



CHAIRMAN, JOINT MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON NIMS 27 August, 2023.